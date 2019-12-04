Aleksa Gulbe had 10 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (7-1), which played its third ranked opponent in four outings.
Penn gave Indiana a 13-point lead late in the third quarter, but Miami scored the next seven points — all at the free-throw line — to pull within six with 4:18 remaining. Brenna Wise and Penn each made a 3-pointer a minute apart and Penn sank six free throws in the final 1:17 to seal it.
Endia Banks scored 13 points for Miami (5-3). Beatrice Mompremier, averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds, was held to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
