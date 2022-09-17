Penn scores 22 points after halftime to win season opener

PHILADELPHIA — Aidan Sayin passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Pennsylvania scored 22 unanswered second-half points in its season opener to beat Colgate 25-14 on Saturday.
Penn scored 12 points in the third quarter — despite missing a point-after kick and getting stopped on a 2-point conversion — to take the lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter on Trey Flowers’ 8-yard touchdown run.
Sayin’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Mulatu gave Penn a eight-point lead and Graham Gotlieb sealed it with a 24-yard field goal with 1:27 left.
Joshua Casilli led the receiving group for Penn (1-0) with 10 catches for 60 yards. Rory Starkey Jr. added 50 yards receiving and a score.
Michael Brescia completed just 13-of-29 passes for Colgate (1-2).
