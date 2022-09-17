Penn scores 22 points after halftime to win season opener

Colgate took a 14-3 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half when Marquis Cooper returned an interception 68 yards, but the Raiders would not score again.

PHILADELPHIA — Aidan Sayin passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, and Pennsylvania scored 22 unanswered second-half points in its season opener to beat Colgate 25-14 on Saturday.

Penn scored 12 points in the third quarter — despite missing a point-after kick and getting stopped on a 2-point conversion — to take the lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter on Trey Flowers’ 8-yard touchdown run.