“I’m tired, but it’s amazing how much more adrenaline you have the next day after a win than a loss,” Chambers said with a laugh. “It was good that we pulled it out. We needed it.”

Need is a relative word this time of year in college basketball. The win left Penn State tied for second place in the Big Ten standings at 11-6 and at 21-7 overall. The Nittany Lions will be in the NCAA tournament field when the brackets are unveiled in two weeks. But they had lost two in a row and, even though it has been nine years since they saw their name on the board on Selection Sunday, Chambers has loftier goals than just being one of the 68.

“Honestly, I thought coming into the season that the sky was the limit for this team,” he said. “We had a horrible January last year [0-8] but came back to play well the rest of the way [7-4]. I thought with [Lamar] Stevens and [Mike] Watkins being seniors and some of our younger kids having gotten some experience, that this could be — should be — our year.”

Chambers is in his ninth season at Penn State, having succeeded Navy Coach Ed DeChellis, who went 19-15 in 2011 and took the school to its first NCAA tournament in 10 years before departing. If you are getting the impression that Penn State hasn’t had a plethora of NCAA tournament-worthy seasons, you’d be right. Since joining the Big Ten in 1992, Penn State has made three appearances: in 1996; in 2001, when the Lions upset North Carolina in the second round to reach the Sweet 16; and in 2011.

The Lions won the NIT and finished 26-13 in 2017-18, no small feat for a school where one home football game might outdraw an entire home basketball season. The 0-8 January a year ago was a step back. Now, the Lions are in a place they have rarely been: ranked most of the winter and not at all concerned with the word “bubble.”

Chambers is another in a long line of Philadelphia-born-and-raised basketball coaches. He played for Hall of Famer Herb Magee at what was then Philadelphia Textile and then coached under Magee and Villanova’s Jay Wright. It’s no surprise that this team’s leading scorer, Stevens, and leading rebounder, Watkins, are from Philadelphia.

Twice in the last four seasons, Chambers convinced other Big Ten coaches to move a game scheduled for the rarely full Bryce Jordan Center to the Palestra, where he often played while in high school. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo did it in 2017 and lost. Iowa’s Fran McCaffery, also a Philly guy, did it this season and also lost.

The Jordan Center was built with too many seats (15,261), and even when the Nittany Lions are good, it sells out only on rare occasions. The attendance for the Rutgers game was 8,345, though, in a sign of progress, it was at least a loud 8,345.

“Pat’s done a great job there,” Izzo said. “I mean, we’re a football school but they’re a football school. Convincing kids that Penn State basketball can matter can’t have been easy. But he’s done it. He’s gotten good players. They’ve become a very tough out for everyone in the league.”

Chambers gives a lot of the credit for the team’s success to Athletic Director Sandy Barbour. “I think people might want to look at the way she’s handled our program,” he said. “Our results on the court weren’t great, but she liked what she saw in the locker room and with the kind of kids we were recruiting. She stayed the course and now, it’s paying off.”

Penn State has played its last six games without sophomore Myreon Jones, its second-leading scorer at 14.1 points per game. Even though the graduation of Stevens and Watkins will clearly leave a void, Chambers likes his underclassmen and thinks the program has reached a point where it will be able to consistently recruit good players.

“Jay Wright taught me to always look at the big picture,” he said. “You focus first and foremost on the team you’re coaching but be aware that things change all the time and you have to be ready for change. And you treat each kid a little bit differently because each kid is a little bit different.”

Chambers is also a big believer in trying to make things fun as often as possible. Two days after his team lost late to Illinois on Feb. 18, he took his players to a downtown restaurant that had a pool table and they had a pool tournament while having dinner.

“Of course, we got 19 down to Indiana a couple days later,” he said with a laugh. “But we came back and almost won the game. I liked the resiliency.”

Rutgers was 180 degrees different from Indiana. This time it was Penn State with the huge early lead (40-19) and the opponent rallying to almost win the game.

“I told the guys at halftime that there was no way Rutgers wasn’t going to come back at us, punch us in the mouth,” Chambers said. I coached against Steve [Pikiell] in the America East and I know what kind of coach and competitor he is. That’s the way this whole season’s been in the Big Ten. No lead is safe. The key is how you react after you take the punch.”

Chambers won’t have much time to get his voice back. Penn State travels to Iowa Saturday and then finishes with Michigan State and Northwestern.

But when March 15 rolls around there won’t be any talk of the NIT, the CIT or the CBI. Selection Sunday will be fun in State College. And, Chambers hopes, it won’t be a climax, but a beginning.

