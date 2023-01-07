Penn State faces No. 1 Purdue

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions are 9-2 in non-conference play. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.4% from deep, led by Michael Henn shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers are 11-0 in non-conference play. Purdue is 10-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nittany Lions and Boilermakers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Zach Edey is shooting 62.6% and averaging 21.3 points for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

