BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Manny Bates scored 25 points in Butler’s 89-53 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

Penn State finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Nittany Lions averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 8.9 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.