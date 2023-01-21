Penn State hosts conference foe Nebraska

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -8.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions host Derrick Walker and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Nittany Lions are 9-2 in home games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 74.5 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 3-5 in conference play. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Walker averaging 11.9.

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Walker is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Sam Griesel is averaging 10.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

