Penn State hosts Delaware State following Stone's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (1-11) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -30; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Brandon Stone scored 23 points in Delaware State’s 58-51 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Nittany Lions are 6-1 in home games. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 39.8% from deep, led by Michael Henn shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 0-8 in road games. Delaware State allows 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Pickett is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 59.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article