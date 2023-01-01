Penn State hosts Iowa in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -2; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kris Murray and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten play Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are 7-1 in home games. Penn State averages 8.5 turnovers per game and is 9- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawkeyes are 0-2 in Big Ten play. Iowa is second in the Big Ten scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Murray is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

