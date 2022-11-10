Penn State makes 16 3s, rolls past Loyola Maryland 90-65

Myles Dread made four 3s and Wynter three as Penn State shot 16 of 30 from long range. The Nittany Lions hit a program-best 18 3-pointers in their season-opening 93-68 win against Winthrop on Monday night.

Wynter, a grad transfer from Drexel, was 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed four rebounds to reach 500 for his career. He joins Pickett with at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with a 13-5 surge to stretch their lead to 53-34. Caleb Dorsey and Lundy each scored five points with a 3-pointer during the stretch. The Greyhounds cut the deficit to 16 with about five minutes left, but Njie answered with a dunk on an assist from Pickett, and they didn't get closer.