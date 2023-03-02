Wynter, Penn St. sink flagging Northwestern with 68-65 win

Penn State has won four of its last five while the Wildcats have dropped three straight.

Before Wynter’s shot on the same possession, Nittany Lions freshman Evan Mahaffey came up with the offensive rebound of Jalen Pickett’s miss, fighting off a defender then chasing down the loose ball between two defenders. Upon recovery, Mahaffey threw it out to Andrew Funk who passed it to an open Wynter for the shot.