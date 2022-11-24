Penn State puts home win streak on the line against Lafayette

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (1-5) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Lafayette looking to continue its four-game home winning streak. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 in home games. Penn State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Leopards are 0-4 on the road. Lafayette is 0-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Myles Dread is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers for Penn State.

Leo O’Boyle is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 12.5 points for Lafayette.

