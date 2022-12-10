Penn State visits No. 17 Illinois following Mayer's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -10; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois faces the Penn State Nittany Lions after Matthew Mayer scored 21 points in Illinois’ 85-78 overtime victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-0 in home games. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 36.9 rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. paces the Fighting Illini with 6.2 boards.

The Nittany Lions are 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The Fighting Illini and Nittany Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 72.9% for Illinois.

Jalen Pickett is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for Penn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article