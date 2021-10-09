The nature of Clifford’s injury was not disclosed.
Clifford went to the locker room to get checked after taking a hard hit from linebacker Jack Campbell in the second quarter. With Roberson in the game, the Lions had minus-19 yards on their last three possessions before half.
Clifford was intercepted on two of the Nittany Lions’ first three possessions. He threw for a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help the Lions take a 17-10 halftime lead.
___
