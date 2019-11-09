PHILADELPHIA — Owen Goldsberry’s 80-yard touchdown bomb to Eric Markes proved to be the difference as Penn held on to beat Cornell 21-20 on Saturday.

A backup quarterback, Goldsberry caught a designed lateral from starting quarterback Nick Robinson who threw to the left side of the field. Golsberry then launched a pass from his own 17-yard line , throwing to Markes who caught it at the Penn 40 and ran untouched into the end zone for a 21-14 lead with 13:21 left to play.