However, Cornell went on a 16-play, 94-yard scoring drive that took 7½ minutes and ended when Richie Kenney threw a 10-yard score to Phazione McClurge to make it 21-20 with 50 seconds left.
Cornell opted for a 2-point conversion, but freshman Kendren Smith broke up a pass attempt and kept the Penn (4-4, 2-3 Ivy League) lead at a point. Cornell’s (2-6, 1-4) onside kick went out of bounds and the Quakers killed the clock.
