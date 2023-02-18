Pennsylvania faces Brown, seeks 5th straight home win

Brown Bears (13-11, 6-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 7-4 Ivy League)
The Bears are 6-5 in conference games. Brown is 3-2 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is scoring 23.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Brown.
LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.