Pennsylvania hosts Hartford following Dingle's 22-point game

Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4)
The Hawks are 0-2 on the road. Hartford scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Pennsylvania.
Briggs McClain is averaging 19 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Pano Pavlidis is averaging 10.2 points for Hartford.
