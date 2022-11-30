Pennsylvania hosts Saint Joseph's (PA) after Slajchert's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Clark Slajchert scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-73 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. The Quakers are 3-1 in home games. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Hawks play their first true road game after going 2-3 to start the season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.4% for Pennsylvania.

Erik Reynolds II is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 11.4 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article