Pennsylvania hosts Saint Joseph's (PA) after Slajchert's 26-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4)
The Hawks play their first true road game after going 2-3 to start the season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.4% for Pennsylvania.
Erik Reynolds II is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 11.4 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.