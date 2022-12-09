Pennsylvania hosts Temple following Battle's 20-point showing

Temple Owls (6-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-7)
The Owls have gone 1-0 away from home. Temple averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Spinoso is averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 21.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
Battle is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 20 points. Damian Dunn is averaging 15.7 points for Temple.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.