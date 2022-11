BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Pennsylvania Quakers after Nicolas Timberlake scored 27 points in Towson’s 67-55 win over the UMass Minutemen.

Pennsylvania went 6-3 at home a season ago while going 12-16 overall. The Quakers averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 6.0 on fast breaks.