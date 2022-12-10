Pennsylvania plays Temple after Dingle's 25-point game

Temple Owls (6-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-7)
The Owls are 1-0 on the road. Temple scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 23.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
Khalif Battle is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 20 points. Damian Dunn is averaging 15.7 points for Temple.
