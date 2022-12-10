Pennsylvania plays Temple after Dingle's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temple Owls (6-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-7) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -4.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Temple Owls after Jordan Dingle scored 25 points in Pennsylvania’s 70-59 loss to the Villanova Wildcats. The Quakers are 3-3 in home games. Pennsylvania is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 1-0 on the road. Temple scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 23.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Khalif Battle is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 20 points. Damian Dunn is averaging 15.7 points for Temple.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

