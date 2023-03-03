Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Princeton after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pennsylvania Quakers (17-11, 9-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-8, 9-4 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Princeton Tigers after Jordan Dingle scored 27 points in Pennsylvania’s 89-79 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green. The Tigers are 9-3 on their home court. Princeton averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Quakers are 9-4 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Pierce is averaging 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Dingle is shooting 46.8% and averaging 23.4 points for the Quakers. Max Martz is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Quakers: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

