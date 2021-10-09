After a scoreless first half, Penn’s Daniel Karrash booted a 39-yard field goal late in the third quarter and added a 40-yarder early in the fourth. Flowers scored on a 7-yard run to make it 13-0 and Malcome’s 40-yard TD run capped the scoring.
John Quinnelly completed 12 of 19 passes for 76 yards for Penn.
Lehigh’s Dante Perri was 7-for-27 passing for 118 yards with an interception.
__
