Pepper leads UC Davis against CSU Northridge

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-19, 3-11 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-11, 7-6 Big West) Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -11.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Elijah Pepper scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 84-74 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies are 7-3 on their home court. UC Davis is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Matadors are 3-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Dionte Bostick is averaging 12.4 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Matadors: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article