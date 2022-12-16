Pepper leads UC Davis against Eastern Washington after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Davis Aggies (7-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the Eastern Washington Eagles after Elijah Pepper scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 107-55 win over the Holy Names Hawks. The Eagles have gone 1-0 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Tyreese Davis averaging 6.0.

The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. UC Davis is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Pepper is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 17.0 points and 5.6 rebounds for UC Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

