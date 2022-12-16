Pepper leads UC Davis against Eastern Washington after 21-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (7-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7)
The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. UC Davis is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.
Pepper is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 17.0 points and 5.6 rebounds for UC Davis.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.