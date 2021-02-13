Jadon Jones scored a season-high 20 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks for the Beach (3-7, 2-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Colin Slater added 16 points. Joe Hampton had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. UC Davis defeated Long Beach State 68-66 on Friday.
