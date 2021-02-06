TJ Starks had 18 points for the Matadors (7-8, 3-5). Alex Merkviladze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Darius Brown II had five steals.
Cal State Northridge defeated UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.
___
___
