NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eli Pepper had a career-high 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Lipscomb stretched its winning streak to 11 games, topping Jacksonville 86-77 on Saturday.

Pepper made 12 of 14 from the free throw line. He added six assists.

Kenny Cooper had 17 points for Lipscomb (20-4, 11-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrison Mathews added 16 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 12 points for the hosts.

JD Notae had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Dolphins (11-15, 4-7). DeAnthony McCallum added 18 points. Tyreese Davis had 17 points.

The Bisons improved to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season. Lipscomb defeated Jacksonville 77-74 on Jan. 5.

Lipscomb takes on Liberty at home on Wednesday. Jacksonville matches up against Stetson on the road on Wednesday.

