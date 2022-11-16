Pepperdine earns 94-80 win against Vanguard

MALIBU, Calif. — Jevon Porter scored 23 points as Pepperdine beat Vanguard 94-80 on Tuesday.
Garrett White led the Lions (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Phillip Willis added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Vanguard. In addition, Preston Sims had nine points and four steals.
Pepperdine outscored Vanguard by two points over the final half, while Lewis led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.
Pepperdine hosts UC Irvine in its next matchup on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.