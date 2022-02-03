The Waves are 0-8 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine gives up 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.1 points per game.
The Tigers and Waves match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is shooting 37.8% and averaging 10.9 points for the Tigers. Nicquel Blake is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).
Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 8.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.
Waves: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.