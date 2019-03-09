Pepperdine (15-17, 8-10) vs. No. 4 seed San Francisco (21-9, 9-7)

West Coast Conference Tourney Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the WCC championship game is up for grabs as Pepperdine and San Francisco are set to square off. In the regular season, San Francisco won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 14, when the Dons shot 53.4 percent from the field while limiting Pepperdine to just 49.1 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: San Francisco has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Pepperdine has depended on freshmen. Seniors Frankie Ferrari, Matt McCarthy and Nate Renfro have collectively scored 40 percent of San Francisco’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Colbey Ross, Kameron Edwards and Kessler Edwards have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ross has had his hand in 49 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Waves. San Francisco has 45 assists on 79 field goals (57 percent) across its previous three matchups while Pepperdine has assists on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine and San Francisco are the class of the WCC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Waves are ranked first in the conference with 9.1 3-pointers made per game this season while the Dons are ranked second at 8.4 per game.

