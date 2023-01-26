Pepperdine hosts San Diego after Earlington's 32-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego Toreros (9-12, 2-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-14, 0-7 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -3; over/under is 161 BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the Pepperdine Waves after Marcellus Earlington scored 32 points in San Diego’s 88-83 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Waves are 6-5 in home games. Pepperdine ranks eighth in the WCC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 1.9.

The Toreros have gone 2-5 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 2-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 74.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

