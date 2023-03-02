Pacific Tigers and Pepperdine Waves play in WCC Tournament

Pepperdine Waves (9-21, 2-14 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (14-17, 7-9 WCC)
The Waves are 2-14 in WCC play. Pepperdine is second in the WCC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific.
Porter is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.
Waves: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.
