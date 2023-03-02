Pacific Tigers and Pepperdine Waves play in WCC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pepperdine Waves (9-21, 2-14 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (14-17, 7-9 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -2; over/under is 160.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers play in the WCC Tournament against the Pepperdine Waves. The Tigers are 7-9 against WCC opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. Pacific is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Waves are 2-14 in WCC play. Pepperdine is second in the WCC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Porter is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

