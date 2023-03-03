Pacific ousts Pepperdine 84-71 in first round of WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS — Keylan Boone scored 25 points, Moe Adum added 22 and Pacific defeated Pepperdine 84-71 in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Boone sank 11 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers and added five rebounds for the seventh-seeded Tigers (15-17). Adum made 9 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers. Jordan Ivy-Curry came off the bench to score 12 and Judson Martindale added 10 points and four assists.