Pacific ousts Pepperdine 84-71 in first round of WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS — Keylan Boone scored 25 points, Moe Adum added 22 and Pacific defeated Pepperdine 84-71 in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
Maxwell Lewis totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Waves (9-20). He also had seven of Pepperdine’s 13 turnovers. Jevon Porter had 12 points and Carson Basham and reserve Jan Zidek both scored 10.
Pacific advances to play No. 6 seed San Francisco on Friday.
