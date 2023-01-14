Pepperdine plays BYU following Porter's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pepperdine Waves (7-11, 0-4 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-7, 3-2 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -10.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays the BYU Cougars after Jevon Porter scored 21 points in Pepperdine’s 92-89 loss to the San Diego Toreros. The Cougars are 8-2 in home games. BYU scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Waves are 0-4 in WCC play. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Porter averaging 1.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore is averaging 12.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for BYU.

Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Maxwell Lewis is shooting 51.2% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

