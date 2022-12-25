Pepperdine plays Iona

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iona Gaels (8-4, 2-0 MAAC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (7-6) Honolulu; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -7.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels and the Pepperdine Waves square off in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Waves are 7-6 in non-conference play. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 2.0.

The Gaels have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Iona scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

