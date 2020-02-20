Ross made four 3-pointers, was 8 of 20 from the floor and 10-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line. Edwards finished with 10 points.
Tahirou Diabate scored 12 points to lead Portland (9-19, 1-12), which has lost 11 straight games. Isaiah White, Chase Adams and Malcolm Porter added 10 points apiece.
Pepperdine plays at San Francisco on Saturday. Portland hosts Loyola Marymount on Saturday.
