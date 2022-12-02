Pepperdine takes home win streak into matchup with Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2)
The Lumberjacks are 0-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks sixth in the Big Sky allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Pepperdine.
Jalen Cole is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for Northern Arizona.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.