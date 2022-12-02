The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Pepperdine takes home win streak into matchup with Northern Arizona

By
December 2, 2022 at 2:49 a.m. EST

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) at Pepperdine Waves (4-2)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Waves take on Northern Arizona.

The Waves have gone 4-0 at home. Pepperdine is fifth in college basketball with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 6.2.

The Lumberjacks are 0-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks sixth in the Big Sky allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% for Pepperdine.

Jalen Cole is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for Northern Arizona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...