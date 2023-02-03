Pepperdine takes on Portland, seeks to end 11-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland Pilots (12-13, 4-6 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-17, 0-10 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine will try to stop its 11-game losing streak when the Waves play Portland. The Waves have gone 6-6 in home games. Pepperdine is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Pilots have gone 4-6 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Moses Wood is averaging 15 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 0-10, averaging 75.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

