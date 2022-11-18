Pepperdine takes on UC Irvine following Porter's 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Jevon Porter scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 94-80 win against the Vanguard Lions.

Pepperdine went 7-25 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Waves averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.