Pepperdine visits Hawaii after Hepa's 30-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (6-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-3)
The Waves are 0-3 in road games. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Basham averaging 1.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 47.8% for Hawaii.
Maxwell Lewis is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.5 points for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.