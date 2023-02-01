Pepperdine Waves (7-16, 0-9 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (11-12, 4-4 WCC)Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the Pepperdine Waves after Keylan Boone scored 27 points in Pacific's 95-89 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.The Tigers are 4-9 in home games. Pacific is 3-2 in one-possession games.The Waves are 0-9 in conference play. Pepperdine ranks eighth in the WCC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 1.9.TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific.Maxwell Lewis is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.Waves: 0-10, averaging 74.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.