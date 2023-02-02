Pepper's 29 lead UC Davis past Hawaii 75-63

DAVIS, Calif. — Elijah Pepper’s 29 points helped UC Davis defeat Hawaii 75-63 on Thursday night.
JoVon McClanahan led the Rainbow Warriors (16-7, 7-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Hawaii also got 12 points and two steals from Kamaka Hepa. Noel Coleman also put up 10 points.
NEXT UP
UC Davis plays Thursday against UC Riverside on the road, and Hawaii visits Cal Poly on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.