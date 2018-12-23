What if academics received similar incentives as new Maryland football Coach Michael Locksley? (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

My once-and-always misguided alma mater, the University of Maryland, was celebrated this month for hiring Michael Locksley to helm its out-of-control football program.

I do not share in the celebration.

His 3-31 career coaching record does not concern me. Rather, I take pause because of the sexual harassment and age discrimination claim he faced at New Mexico; he also physically assaulted an assistant coach and confronted a student reporter in a bar after a negative article. Plus, Locksley spent the last three years working for Nick Saban at Alabama, which gives him the worldview of a pylon.

Ah, but he can recruit!

Maryland, like most universities running a big-time athletic program, needs a cleansing, yet has predictably chosen to take in some dirty laundry to continue its low-minded pursuit of gridiron glory.

(I continue to be embarrassed for and embarrassed by College Park. Then again, I believe College Park is embarrassed for and embarrassed by me.)

So, what does a 3-31 record and a checkered past buy you these days?

Locksley got a five-year deal that starts at $2.5 million annually and increases by $100,000 each year.

And that’s before we get to the array of performance incentives.

According to The Washington Post, here are the bonuses — which could total an additional $775,000 — Locksley can earn:

If he is named Big Ten coach of the year, $25,000; if he is the Associated Press national coach of the year, $50,000.

If Maryland plays in the Big Ten championship game, $100,000; if the team wins it, another $50,000.

If Maryland makes a bowl game, $50,000; if it wins, another $35,000.

If Maryland makes a New Year’s Six bowl game, $100,000; if it wins, another $75,000.

If Maryland gets a College Football Playoff berth, $200,000; another $100,000 if it makes the national championship game and $250,000 if its win the national title.

(These might appear to be overwhelmingly unachievable incentives for a 3-31 coach, but like most Terps, I am optimistic!)

In my Utopian dream of a post-student-athlete America, I wonder if we can reprioritize and offer the academic arm at our higher-education institutions — you know, the purported reasons these schools exist — similar performance incentives.

Bonuses for an engineering professor:

Wins Nobel Prize for physics, $25,000.

Makes the cover of Mechanical Engineering magazine, $15,750.

Appears on “Jeopardy!”, $50,000; wins the entire week, another $50,000.

Designs artificial intelligence that passes the Turing test, $2,250.

Discovers evidence of dark matter using large hadron collider, $2,250.

Gets consultant’s job at Boeing, Microsoft or NASA, $3,000.

Solves the McMullen problem on projectively transforming sets of points into convex position, $700.

Goes to dinner party and doesn’t bore guests to death with explanation of Schanuel’s conjecture on the transcendence degree of exponentials of linearly independent irrationals, $32,500.

Figures out way to access hallway bathroom at dentist’s appointment without needing to get the key from front desk, $100,000.

Bonuses for a journalism professor:

Wins Pulitzer Prize, $25,000; penalty for returned Pulitzer Prize, $35,000.

Publishes article in The New Yorker, $5,000; becomes staff writer there, $10,000.

Appears on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ESPN or MTV, $50,000; hosts own show, $75,000.

Brings down a presidency with old-fashioned gumshoe reporting, $175,000.

Writes investigative series that uncovers deep-rooted wrongdoing in athletic department, $37,500 plus two tickets to homecoming game.

Criticizes Brian Williams at broadcasting seminar, $10,000.

Goes to work for USA Today, $50,000 deduction in pay and immediate loss of tenure.

Creates business model that saves print newspapers, $1.25 million.

Ask The Slouch

Q. The Women’s Tennis Association just relaxed attire rules now allowing women to wear more tightfitting outfits. Is this an attempt to increase offense in an otherwise low-scoring match? (Mitchell Shapiro; Rockville, Md.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. In reality, are Native Americans opposed to the R*dsk*ns moniker because the team’s record is insulting to Native Americans? (Brian Hoard; Charlottesville)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. If Urban Meyer teaches a “character and leadership” course at Ohio State, will Rick Pitino be able to audit it from Greece? (Mike Soper; Washington, D.C.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. The mute button on my TV remote broke from excessive use. Who should be responsible for replacement, my cable provider or ESPN? (Mark Ellison; Charlottesville)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

You, too, can enter the $1.25 Ask The Slouch Cash Giveaway. Just email asktheslouch@aol.com and, if your question is used, you win $1.25 in cash!

