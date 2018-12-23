My once-and-always misguided alma mater, the University of Maryland, was celebrated this month for hiring Michael Locksley to helm its out-of-control football program.
I do not share in the celebration.
His 3-31 career coaching record does not concern me. Rather, I take pause because of the sexual harassment and age discrimination claim he faced at New Mexico; he also physically assaulted an assistant coach and confronted a student reporter in a bar after a negative article. Plus, Locksley spent the last three years working for Nick Saban at Alabama, which gives him the worldview of a pylon.
Ah, but he can recruit!
Maryland, like most universities running a big-time athletic program, needs a cleansing, yet has predictably chosen to take in some dirty laundry to continue its low-minded pursuit of gridiron glory.
(I continue to be embarrassed for and embarrassed by College Park. Then again, I believe College Park is embarrassed for and embarrassed by me.)
So, what does a 3-31 record and a checkered past buy you these days?
Locksley got a five-year deal that starts at $2.5 million annually and increases by $100,000 each year.
And that’s before we get to the array of performance incentives.
According to The Washington Post, here are the bonuses — which could total an additional $775,000 — Locksley can earn:
If he is named Big Ten coach of the year, $25,000; if he is the Associated Press national coach of the year, $50,000.
If Maryland plays in the Big Ten championship game, $100,000; if the team wins it, another $50,000.
If Maryland makes a bowl game, $50,000; if it wins, another $35,000.
If Maryland makes a New Year’s Six bowl game, $100,000; if it wins, another $75,000.
If Maryland gets a College Football Playoff berth, $200,000; another $100,000 if it makes the national championship game and $250,000 if its win the national title.
(These might appear to be overwhelmingly unachievable incentives for a 3-31 coach, but like most Terps, I am optimistic!)
In my Utopian dream of a post-student-athlete America, I wonder if we can reprioritize and offer the academic arm at our higher-education institutions — you know, the purported reasons these schools exist — similar performance incentives.
Bonuses for an engineering professor:
Wins Nobel Prize for physics, $25,000.
Makes the cover of Mechanical Engineering magazine, $15,750.
Appears on “Jeopardy!”, $50,000; wins the entire week, another $50,000.
Designs artificial intelligence that passes the Turing test, $2,250.
Discovers evidence of dark matter using large hadron collider, $2,250.
Gets consultant’s job at Boeing, Microsoft or NASA, $3,000.
Solves the McMullen problem on projectively transforming sets of points into convex position, $700.
Goes to dinner party and doesn’t bore guests to death with explanation of Schanuel’s conjecture on the transcendence degree of exponentials of linearly independent irrationals, $32,500.
Figures out way to access hallway bathroom at dentist’s appointment without needing to get the key from front desk, $100,000.
Bonuses for a journalism professor:
Wins Pulitzer Prize, $25,000; penalty for returned Pulitzer Prize, $35,000.
Publishes article in The New Yorker, $5,000; becomes staff writer there, $10,000.
Appears on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ESPN or MTV, $50,000; hosts own show, $75,000.
Brings down a presidency with old-fashioned gumshoe reporting, $175,000.
Writes investigative series that uncovers deep-rooted wrongdoing in athletic department, $37,500 plus two tickets to homecoming game.
Criticizes Brian Williams at broadcasting seminar, $10,000.
Goes to work for USA Today, $50,000 deduction in pay and immediate loss of tenure.
Creates business model that saves print newspapers, $1.25 million.
Q. The Women’s Tennis Association just relaxed attire rules now allowing women to wear more tightfitting outfits. Is this an attempt to increase offense in an otherwise low-scoring match? (Mitchell Shapiro; Rockville, Md.)
A. Pay the man, Shirley.
Q. In reality, are Native Americans opposed to the R*dsk*ns moniker because the team’s record is insulting to Native Americans? (Brian Hoard; Charlottesville)
A. Pay the man, Shirley.
Q. If Urban Meyer teaches a “character and leadership” course at Ohio State, will Rick Pitino be able to audit it from Greece? (Mike Soper; Washington, D.C.)
A. Pay the man, Shirley.
Q. The mute button on my TV remote broke from excessive use. Who should be responsible for replacement, my cable provider or ESPN? (Mark Ellison; Charlottesville)
A. Pay the man, Shirley.
