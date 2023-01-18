Perkins and Saint Louis host Loyola Chicago

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 0-5 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -5.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javonte Perkins scored 27 points in Saint Louis’ 81-74 victory against the George Washington Colonials.

The Ramblers have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.3% from downtown, led by Marquise Kennedy shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Billikens have gone 4-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks fourth in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 3.0.

The Ramblers and Billikens square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 10.6 points and 4.1 assists. Philip Alston is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 12.9 points. Yuri Collins is averaging 11.3 points and 10.3 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

