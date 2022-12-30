Perkins and Saint Louis host Saint Joseph's (PA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (8-5) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-6) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Javonte Perkins scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 69-67 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. The Hawks are 5-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Billikens are 0-2 on the road. Saint Louis is the top team in the A-10 with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Javon Pickett averaging 6.3.

The Hawks and Billikens square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks.

Yuri Collins is averaging 12.7 points and 10.3 assists for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

