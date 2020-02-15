The Billikens improved to 2-0 against the Explorers on the season. Saint Louis defeated La Salle 77-76 on Jan. 29.
Saint Louis plays at UMass on Tuesday. La Salle plays Fordham at home on Wednesday.
