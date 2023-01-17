Perkins leads Iowa against Northwestern after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Northwestern Wildcats after Tony Perkins scored 22 points in Iowa’s 81-67 victory against the Maryland Terrapins. The Hawkeyes are 9-2 on their home court. Iowa scores 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in conference games. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten with 13.6 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 4.3.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Filip Rebraca is shooting 57.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Chase Audige is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

