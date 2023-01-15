Perkins scores career-high 22, Iowa beats Maryland 81-67

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tony Perkins scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Kris Murray made 8 of 15 from the field and finished with 19 points and Iowa won its fourth consecutive game Sunday, shooting a season-high 60% from the field in an 81-67 win over Maryland.

Ahron Ulis hit a jumper to give Iowa (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) its first lead at 6-4 and the Terrapins trailed the rest of the way. Perkins scored five points and Payton Sandfort added four in a 9-2 spurt that made it 19-10 with 9 minutes left in the first half and the Hawkeyes hit three 3-pointers in a 15-3 run that stretched the lead to 16 about six minutes later.