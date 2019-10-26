The Owls (0-8, 0-4 Conference USA) managed only 8 yards rushing and 131 in the air. The Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-1) had a season-high eight sacks, led by Jacques Turner with 3½.

Andrew Stein kicked field goals of 23 and 34 yards, improving to 12 of 14 this season. Jack Abraham was 23-of-36 passing for 207 yards with an interception. Ten completions went to Tim Jones for 96 yards.

Austin Trammell caught a 15-yard pass from Wiley Green for Rice’s only points with six minutes left in the third quarter.

