Perrantes throws 2 TD passes, Duquesne tops C. Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Darius Perrantes threw two touchdown passes, Ezekiel Daure returned an interception for a touchdown, and Duquesne defeated Central Connecticut 30-6 on Saturday.

Perrantes, who was 17-of-24 passing for 260 yards, threw touchdowns of 7 yards to Abdul Janneh in the second quarter and 24 yards to Jalin Cooper in the fourth. Perrantes’ top target was Dwayne Menders with eight catches for 118 yards.