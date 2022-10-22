Perrantes throws 2 TD passes, Duquesne tops C. Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Darius Perrantes threw two touchdown passes, Ezekiel Daure returned an interception for a touchdown, and Duquesne defeated Central Connecticut 30-6 on Saturday.
Daure’s 30-yard interception return in the final minute was the third interception of the Blue Demons’ Shon Mitchell, who completed 17 of 35 passes for 135 yards.
Nasir Smith scored Central Connecticut’s touchdown, on a 19-yard run in the third quarter. He totaled 91 yards on 20 carries.
Brian Bruzdewicz kicked three field goals for Duquesne (2-5, 1-2 Northeast Conference).
Central Connecticut fell to 0-7, 0-3.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2